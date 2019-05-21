इस परिवार पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, बेटे की हत्या के बाद सदमे में गई पिता की जान

{"_id":"5ce41749bdec2207786b9ab8","slug":"son-murder-after-father-in-panic-dies-to-heart-attack-bah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नरेंद्र सक्सेना (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41749bdec2207786b9ab8","slug":"son-murder-after-father-in-panic-dies-to-heart-attack-bah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नरेंद्र की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41749bdec2207786b9ab8","slug":"son-murder-after-father-in-panic-dies-to-heart-attack-bah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति को गंवाने वाली बेबी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41749bdec2207786b9ab8","slug":"son-murder-after-father-in-panic-dies-to-heart-attack-bah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नरेंद्र सक्सेना की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce41749bdec2207786b9ab8","slug":"son-murder-after-father-in-panic-dies-to-heart-attack-bah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला