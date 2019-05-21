शहर चुनें

इस परिवार पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, बेटे की हत्या के बाद सदमे में गई पिता की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 21 May 2019 09:35 PM IST
नरेंद्र सक्सेना (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र सक्सेना (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाह क्षेत्र में बासौनी निवासी छात्र सचिन की हत्या के गम में सोमवार की रात उनके पिता नरेंद्र सक्सेना (55) की भी मौत हो गई। रात में सीने में दर्द उठने पर परिजन अस्पताल लेकर गए जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। बेटे का शव 13 मई को चंबल नदी में मिला था। मामले में पिता ने 16 मई को गांव के ही धांसू और वीपी के खिलाफ हत्या की दर्ज कराई थी। आरोप है कि तभी से उन्हें लगातार धमकियां मिल रही थीं। पर, पुलिस ने कोई सुनवाई नहीं की। बेटे के बाद पिता की मौत से गांववालों में आक्रोश है।
नरेंद्र सक्सेना (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र सक्सेना (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेंद्र की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
नरेंद्र की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति को गंवाने वाली बेबी
पति को गंवाने वाली बेबी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेंद्र सक्सेना की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
नरेंद्र सक्सेना की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
