एसएन में 'बेडियों' में जकड़ी नई एंबुलेंस, खटारा से काम चला रहा प्रबंधन

{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नई एंबुलेंस गाड़ियां ताले में
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खटारा एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज की खटारा एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज की खटारा एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कालेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8281e8ebc3e017d364aea","slug":"sn-medical-college-new-ambulance-in-lock-due-to-lack-of-drivers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u0916\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नई एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला