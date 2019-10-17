पहले ही दिन 'दम तोड़' गई निगम की योजना, कूड़ा उठने के बाद नहीं पहुंचा लोगों तक संदेश

{"_id":"5da80ccf8ebc3e93b147d601","slug":"garbage-picked-up-sms-not-reach-to-people-nagar-nigam-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 '\u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c' \u0917\u0908 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कैनिंग का प्रयोग करतीं निगम की सुपरवाइजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले की कीचड़ सड़क पर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कूड़ा-कचरे से भरे कूड़ेदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी टैग को रीडर के जरिए स्कैन करने की प्रक्रिया समझाते हुए पर्यावरण अभियंता राजीव राठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला