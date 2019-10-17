शहर चुनें

पहले ही दिन 'दम तोड़' गई निगम की योजना, कूड़ा उठने के बाद नहीं पहुंचा लोगों तक संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 12:34 PM IST
शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा
शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घरों से कूड़ा उठाने की नई व्यवस्था बुधवार को पहले दिन ही ढेर हो गई। स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत जिन घरों पर टैग लगाए जा चुके हैं वहां से कूड़ा उठने पर मोबाइल पर संदेश आना था, लेकिन बुधवार को सर्वर और डाटा इंट्री की दिक्कतों के कारण ऐसा नहीं हो सका। नगर निगम ने रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी टैग रीडर का इस्तेमाल करने का दावा किया था जो फेल साबित हुआ। एप में केवल 167 घरों का डाटा था, जिसे गुरुवार शाम तक 60 हजार करने का दावा निगम ने किया है।
nagar nigam agra radio frequency reader sanitary supervisors scan with radio frequency reader
शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा
शहर के एक वार्ड में फैला पड़ा कूड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कैनिंग का प्रयोग करतीं निगम की सुपरवाइजर
स्कैनिंग का प्रयोग करतीं निगम की सुपरवाइजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले की कीचड़ सड़क पर
नाले की कीचड़ सड़क पर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कूड़ा-कचरे से भरे कूड़ेदान
कूड़ा-कचरे से भरे कूड़ेदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा नगर निगम
आगरा नगर निगम
रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी टैग को रीडर के जरिए स्कैन करने की प्रक्रिया समझाते हुए पर्यावरण अभियंता राजीव राठी
रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी टैग को रीडर के जरिए स्कैन करने की प्रक्रिया समझाते हुए पर्यावरण अभियंता राजीव राठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
