बाजार बंदी के नए आदेश से व्यापारियों में फूटा आक्रोश, दुकानें बंद कर प्रदर्शन

{"_id":"5f0bf5d78ebc3e63547313ee","slug":"shopkeeper-protests-in-firozabad-after-new-guide-line-of-market-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0bf5d78ebc3e63547313ee","slug":"shopkeeper-protests-in-firozabad-after-new-guide-line-of-market-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करने वाले व्यापारियों को समझाने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0bf5d78ebc3e63547313ee","slug":"shopkeeper-protests-in-firozabad-after-new-guide-line-of-market-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0bf5d78ebc3e63547313ee","slug":"shopkeeper-protests-in-firozabad-after-new-guide-line-of-market-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
व्यापारियों ने खोली दुकानें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0bf5d78ebc3e63547313ee","slug":"shopkeeper-protests-in-firozabad-after-new-guide-line-of-market-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंद पड़ा फिरोजाबाद का बाजार (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला