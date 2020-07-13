शहर चुनें
बाजार बंदी के नए आदेश से व्यापारियों में फूटा आक्रोश, दुकानें बंद कर प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 11:25 AM IST
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर प्रशासन ने बाजार खोलने को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। अब नई गाइडलाइन से सोमवार से बाजार खुलेगा। वहीं मंगलवार की बंदी को समाप्त कर शनिवार और रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेंगे।
 
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करने वाले व्यापारियों को समझाने पहुंची पुलिस
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करने वाले व्यापारियों को समझाने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी
नए नियम से बाजार खोलने का विरोध करते व्यापारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
व्यापारियों ने खोली दुकानें
व्यापारियों ने खोली दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद पड़ा फिरोजाबाद का बाजार (फाइल फोटो)
बंद पड़ा फिरोजाबाद का बाजार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
