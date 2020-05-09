शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › school children draw painting during quarantine in lockdown

एकांतवास में स्कूली बच्चों की निखरी प्रतिभा, तस्वीरों में देखिए खूबसूरत कलाकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 12:03 AM IST
आराध्या शर्मा, तनिष्का गोयल
1 of 15
आराध्या शर्मा, तनिष्का गोयल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

लॉकडाउन के कारण भले ही स्कूल बंद हों, लेकिन बच्चों के सीखने की ललक कम नहीं है। एकांतवास में बच्चे अपनी प्रतिभा को और निखार रहे हैं। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए ऐसे ही हुनरमंद बच्चों के कला की तस्वीरें

अगली स्लाइड देखें
lockdown painting quarantine life students

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

आराध्या शर्मा, तनिष्का गोयल
आराध्या शर्मा, तनिष्का गोयल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
