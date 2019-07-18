शहर चुनें

सावन के साथ ब्रज में बिखरी आस्था की छटा, सोने-चांदी के हिंडोले पर विराजे द्वारिकाधीश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 12:43 PM IST
सोने चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान में ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश
सोने चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान में ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सावन मास के शुरू होते ही ब्रज के मंदिरों में आस्था की अद्भुत छटा बिखरने लगी है। मथुरा और वृंदावन के प्रमख मंदिरों में जन्माष्टमी तक विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाएगा। मथुरा के द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में बुधवार से हिंडोले शुरू हो गए हैं। पहले दिन ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश ने सोने-चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान होकर श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन दिए। 
सोने चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान में ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश
सावन के साथ ब्रज में बिखरी आस्था की छटा, सोने-चांदी के हिंडोले पर विराजे द्वारिकाधीश

