सावन के साथ ब्रज में बिखरी आस्था की छटा, सोने-चांदी के हिंडोले पर विराजे द्वारिकाधीश

{"_id":"5d301a908ebc3e6ccf65395a","slug":"savan-2019-hindola-utsav-celebrations-in-dwarkadhish-mandir-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोने चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान में ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोने चांदी के हिंडोले में विराजमान में ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर में द्वारिकाधीश महाराज का भव्य श्रृंगार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला