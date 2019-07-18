झमाझम बारिश से सावन का स्वागत, उमस से मिली राहत, जलभराव बना आफत

{"_id":"5d2ff8758ebc3e6cb9088e46","slug":"savan-2019-heavy-rain-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u091c\u0932\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0935 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0906\u092b\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में मस्ती करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमकर बरसे बदरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में भींगते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश से सड़कों पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल से खूबसूरत नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला