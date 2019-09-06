शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Radhaashtami 2019 birth celebration of radha in barsana mathura

राधा के जन्मोत्सव पर बही आस्था, उल्लास और भक्ति की त्रिवेणी, हर तरफ-तरफ राधे की गूंज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 11:41 AM IST
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के जन्मोत्सव पर श्रीधाम बरसाना में आस्था, उल्लास और भक्ति की ऐसी त्रिवेणी बही कि मानो संसार का सारा सौंदर्य यहां सिमट आया। पूरा ब्रह्मांचल पर्वत भक्ति समंदर में डूब गया। गुरुवार रात जैसे ही बृषभान नंदनी का जन्म का हुआ, मंदिर परिसर राधे-राधे से गूंज उठा। लाड़ली मंदिर बधाई गायन के बाद तड़के चार बजे वेद मंत्रों से गूंज उठा। बरसाना में शुक्रवार दोपहर तक भक्ति का समंदर हिलोरे मारता रहा। श्री जी के भजनों पर भक्त झूम रहे थे।
birth celebration of radha radha ashtami 2019 barsana radha ashtami 2019
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बृषभान नंदनी के जन्म पर झूम उठा बरसाना
लाडली जी मंदिर में अभिषेक के दर्शन को पहुंचे श्रद्घालु
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
राधारानी के विग्रह का पंचामृत का फाइल फोटो
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर
राधा के जन्मोत्सव में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
