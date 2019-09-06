राधा के जन्मोत्सव पर बही आस्था, उल्लास और भक्ति की त्रिवेणी, हर तरफ-तरफ राधे की गूंज

{"_id":"5d71f8718ebc3e93cc43eaff","slug":"radhaashtami-2019-birth-celebration-of-radha-in-barsana-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e, \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0923\u0940, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b-\u0924\u0930\u092b \u0930\u093e\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बृषभान नंदनी के जन्म पर झूम उठा बरसाना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाडली जी मंदिर में अभिषेक के दर्शन को पहुंचे श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के विग्रह का पंचामृत का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा के जन्मोत्सव में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला