शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Psycho killer buried 14 pieces of woman dead body in mainpuri

साइको किलर: महिला के बाल, कपड़े और हड्डियां बरामद, शव के 14 टुकड़े कर खेत में दफनाए थे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 11:31 AM IST
पूती देवी हत्याकांड: खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं महिला की हड्डियां
1 of 5
पूती देवी हत्याकांड: खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं महिला की हड्डियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी जिले के पूती देवी हत्याकांड में आरोपी साइको किलर को जेल भेजने के बाद पुलिस सबूत तलाशने में जुटी है। बुधवार को पुलिस ने उस जगह खोदाई कराई, जहां शव के टुकड़े दफनाए गए थे। गांव बरूआ नद्दी में खोदाई के दौरान महिला के बाल, कपड़े और हड्डियां बरामद हुई हैं। पुलिस हड्डियों का डीएनए कराएगी। मृतका के देवर और बच्चों ने कपड़ों की शिनाख्त की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra mainpuri uttar pradesh psycho killer dead body murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

महिला पूती देवी का फाइल फोटो और हत्यारोपी संतोष कुमार और सर्वेश कुमार बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः
Agra

साइको किलरः शव दफनाने के बाद उस पर पौधा लगाता था, 19 की उम्र में की पहली हत्या, मां को मारने में नहीं कांपे हाथ

28 अक्टूबर 2020

यश चोपड़ा की फिल्में
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा ने इन 10 हीरोइनों के जरिए समाज का दिखाया आइना, बिन ब्याही मां से शुरू सफर यहां तक पहुंचा

27 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
अभय 2 रिव्यू
Reviews

AbhayOnZEE5: अभय प्रताप की दमदार क्राइम थ्रिलर में हुई वापसी, यूपी की ताजा घटनाओं की दिखी झलक

14 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे को लाया जा रहा था कानपुर
Kanpur

एसटीएफ ने रास्ते भर विकास दुबे से की थी पूछताछ, कई बातें सुनकर पुलिस भी रह गई थी हैरान

13 जुलाई 2020

जल्दी कीजिये, आर्थिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाने का आख़िरी मौका ! आज ही बुक करें महालक्ष्मी पूजन
Puja

जल्दी कीजिये, आर्थिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाने का आख़िरी मौका ! आज ही बुक करें महालक्ष्मी पूजन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

शराब के नशे में धुत अमर, अतुल और प्रभात ने बरसाईं थी ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, विकास बोला था जो हो गया सो हो गया

13 जुलाई 2020

अभय 2
Web Series

फैमिली मैन राम कपूर का ये चेहरा देख चौंक जाएंगे आप, किया अब तक का सबसे खतरनाक रोल

19 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

घर के अंदर गई थी कार
Bareilly

बरेली हत्याकांड: रात दो बजे घर के अंदर गई थी कार, फिर पति की लाश को लेकर अकेली ही निकल पड़ी विनिता

29 अक्टूबर 2020

मॉक ड्रिल
Lucknow

Mock Drill: एयरपोर्ट पर लैडिंग के दौरान विमान क्रैश, लगी आग, पांच की मौत 

29 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: पति की हत्या के बाद भी फेसबुक पर पोस्ट डालती रही विनिता, रिश्तेदार बोले- दीदी, सरेंडर कर दो

29 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

Exclusive: बिकरू कांड में एसओ विनय तिवारी और दरोगा केके शर्मा विभागीय जांच में पाए गए दोषी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

जल्दी कीजिये, आर्थिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाने का आख़िरी मौका ! आज ही बुक करें महालक्ष्मी पूजन
Puja

जल्दी कीजिये, आर्थिक परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाने का आख़िरी मौका ! आज ही बुक करें महालक्ष्मी पूजन
nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़ः अपने एक अपमान का बदला लेने को तौसीफ ने रची थी अपहरण की साजिश, नाकाम रहा तो निकिता को मारी गोली

29 अक्टूबर 2020

राम की पैड़ी पर दीपोत्सव की भव्य तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो)
Ayodhya

दीपोत्सव में घाटों पर न उमड़े भीड़, अवध विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने तैयार की ये नई रणनीति

29 अक्टूबर 2020

सीओ बिल्हौर देवेंद्र मिश्र (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: शहीद डीएसपी की एक और कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल, खनन के लिए बिचौलिया कर रहा पैरवी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

बल्लभगढ़ में की छात्रा की हत्या:निकिता को न्याय के लिए प्रदर्शन करते एनएसयूआई के कार्यकर्ता
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़ः अंकित बनकर तौसीफ ने की थी निकिता से दोस्ती, एक सहेली ने किए कई खुलासे

29 अक्टूबर 2020

निकिता हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

बल्लभगढ़ः तौसीफ के चाचा का बड़ा बयान, बोले- हत्या की वजह धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं, गलत काम करने वाला किसी का बेटा...

29 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है ब्रेन स्ट्रोक व दिमाग की नस फटने का खतरा, विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक पहले घंटे में ऐसे बच सकती है जान

29 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर की महिला शिल्पकारों ने आगामी त्योहारों के लिए बनाए गोबर के दीये।
Gorakhpur

चीन निर्मित दीयों को टक्कर देंगे खास दीये, खुद भी जलकर हो जाएंगे राख

29 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेशन में हैं तो नजरअंदाज न करें ये सात लक्षण, तुरंत करें डॉक्टर को फोन

29 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Diwali 2020 Date: जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है दिवाली का उत्सव, ग्रह-नक्षत्रों के संयोग से बन रहे हैं ये खास योग

29 अक्टूबर 2020

Diwali 2020
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस जिले के दीयों से रोशन होगा सीएम योगी का शहर, तीन सौ महिलाएं कर रही हैं काम

29 अक्टूबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

सराफा बाजार में करवा चौथ की रौनक, नक्काशी और मीनाकारी से सजे बाजार, महिलाओं को लुभा रही ये ज्वैलरी

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की याद आते ही भर आईं पिता की आंखें, बोले- हमारा तो परिवार ही बर्बाद हो गया

28 अक्टूबर 2020

पूती देवी हत्याकांड: खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं महिला की हड्डियां
पूती देवी हत्याकांड: खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं महिला की हड्डियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खोदाई के दौरान मौजूद रहे पुलिस अधिकारी
खोदाई के दौरान मौजूद रहे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला का फाइल फोटो और हत्यारोपी संतोष यादव और सर्वेश यादव
महिला का फाइल फोटो और हत्यारोपी संतोष यादव और सर्वेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत में पड़े महिला के बाल
खेत में पड़े महिला के बाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़े गए आरोपियों की जानकारी देते एसपी मैनपुरी
पकड़े गए आरोपियों की जानकारी देते एसपी मैनपुरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X