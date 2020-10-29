साइको किलर: महिला के बाल, कपड़े और हड्डियां बरामद, शव के 14 टुकड़े कर खेत में दफनाए थे

{"_id":"5f9a5584f3e9b828d4171e23","slug":"psycho-killer-buried-14-pieces-of-woman-dead-body-in-mainpuri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930: \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926, \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u0947 14 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूती देवी हत्याकांड: खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं महिला की हड्डियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खोदाई के दौरान मौजूद रहे पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला का फाइल फोटो और हत्यारोपी संतोष यादव और सर्वेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत में पड़े महिला के बाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़े गए आरोपियों की जानकारी देते एसपी मैनपुरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला