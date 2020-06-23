शहर चुनें
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन: व्यापारियों ने जलाए चाइनीज एसी, फ्रिज और मोबाइल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 12:11 AM IST
व्यापारियों ने चीनी उत्पाद जलाए
व्यापारियों ने चीनी उत्पाद जलाए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन की कायराना करतूत पर आगरा में आक्रोश थम नहीं रहा है। सोमवार को आगरा मंडल व्यापार संगठन ने चीन के उत्पादों की होली जलाई। इसमें फ्रिज, एसी, वाशिंग मशीन, झालरें, कैलकुलेटर, पंखे, मोबाइल आदि को जलाया गया। जिले के कई अन्य इलाकों में लोगों ने चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। 
