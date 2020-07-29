देह व्यापारः फरार भाजपा नेता को नहीं पकड़ सकी पुलिस, फार्म हाउस में होता था 'गंदा काम'

{"_id":"5f2108dc8ebc3e6399710fa3","slug":"prostitution-racket-running-at-bjp-leader-farm-house-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फार्म हाउस से पकड़े गए आरोपी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2108dc8ebc3e6399710fa3","slug":"prostitution-racket-running-at-bjp-leader-farm-house-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फार्म हाउस से पकड़े गए आरोपी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2108dc8ebc3e6399710fa3","slug":"prostitution-racket-running-at-bjp-leader-farm-house-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2108dc8ebc3e6399710fa3","slug":"prostitution-racket-running-at-bjp-leader-farm-house-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी होटल में पकड़ा गया देहव्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2108dc8ebc3e6399710fa3","slug":"prostitution-racket-running-at-bjp-leader-farm-house-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबलू कुमार, एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला