बिना भवन के चलेंगे कई परिषदीय स्कूल, आसमान के नीचे 'ककहरा' पढ़ेंगे बच्चे

{"_id":"5d131eaa8ebc3e3cd2726e90","slug":"primary-school-run-without-buildings-kids-will-read-open-sky","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0937\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 '\u0915\u0915\u0939\u0930\u093e' \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधा नगर में छोटी कोठरी में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक विद्यालय कन्या, जगदीशपुरा में खड़ी रहती है गाड़ियां, रखे जाते हैं ड्रम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक स्कूल की साफ सफाई करतीं शिक्षिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक गोबर चौकी का भवन कई वर्ष पहले गिर चुका है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक विद्यालय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान के नीचे ककहरा पढ़ेंगे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला