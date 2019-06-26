शहर चुनें

Primary school Run without buildings Kids will read open sky

बिना भवन के चलेंगे कई परिषदीय स्कूल, आसमान के नीचे 'ककहरा' पढ़ेंगे बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 01:08 PM IST
राधा नगर में छोटी कोठरी में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय
1 of 6
राधा नगर में छोटी कोठरी में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने 25 जून से परिषदीय प्राथमिक व उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय खोलने, साफ-सफाई कराने व मूलभूतसुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिससे एक जुलाई को विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचे तो उन्हें अच्छा माहौल मिले। लेकिन जिले में  कई परिषदीय विद्यालय भवनविहीन हैं। खुले आसमान के नीचे कक्षाएं लगेंगी। आदेशानुसार, यहां भी शिक्षक पहुंचे, उनके करने के लिए ज्यादा कुछ था नहीं। जब विद्यालय भवन नहीं है तो बिजली, पंखे, पानी और शौचालय की उम्मीद भी कैसे की जा सकती है। विभाग विद्यार्थियों की बैठने की व्यवस्था तो नहीं बना पा रहा है, पर स्कूलों में पंजीकरण बढ़ाने पर लगातार जोर दे रहा है, इससे शिक्षक परेशान हैं।
राधा नगर में छोटी कोठरी में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय
राधा नगर में छोटी कोठरी में संचालित प्राथमिक विद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक विद्यालय कन्या, जगदीशपुरा में खड़ी रहती है गाड़ियां, रखे जाते हैं ड्रम
प्राथमिक विद्यालय कन्या, जगदीशपुरा में खड़ी रहती है गाड़ियां, रखे जाते हैं ड्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक स्कूल की साफ सफाई करतीं शिक्षिका
एक स्कूल की साफ सफाई करतीं शिक्षिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक गोबर चौकी का भवन कई वर्ष पहले गिर चुका है
प्राथमिक गोबर चौकी का भवन कई वर्ष पहले गिर चुका है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राथमिक विद्यालय
प्राथमिक विद्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान के नीचे ककहरा पढ़ेंगे बच्चे
आसमान के नीचे ककहरा पढ़ेंगे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
