potato and mustard crop damaged due to rain hailstorm in braj agra news

ब्रज में बरसी 'सफेद' आफत, फसलों को काफी नुकसान, एटा में पेड़ गिरने से गई किसान की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 10:15 AM IST
ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान
1 of 5
ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में बृहस्पतिवार रात और शुक्रवार दिन में बारिश और ओलावृष्टि के बाद जहां शीत लहर का प्रकोप शुरू हो गया है, वहीं आलू और सरसों की फसलों को नुकसान हुआ है। एटा में पेड़ गिरने से किसान की मौत हो गई। शनिवार को बूंदाबांदी और रविवार, सोमवार को घने कोहरे के आसार हैं।
potato crop damaged agra weather today heavy rain hailstorm
ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान
ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से सड़कों पर बिछी बर्फ
ओलावृष्टि से सड़कों पर बिछी बर्फ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश से आलू की फसल को नुकसान
बारिश से आलू की फसल को नुकसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
