ब्रज में बरसी 'सफेद' आफत, फसलों को काफी नुकसान, एटा में पेड़ गिरने से गई किसान की जान

{"_id":"5df468e88ebc3e87f736876f","slug":"potato-and-mustard-crop-damaged-due-to-rain-hailstorm-in-braj-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 '\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926' \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलावृष्टि से हुआ भारी नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df468e88ebc3e87f736876f","slug":"potato-and-mustard-crop-damaged-due-to-rain-hailstorm-in-braj-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 '\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926' \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df468e88ebc3e87f736876f","slug":"potato-and-mustard-crop-damaged-due-to-rain-hailstorm-in-braj-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 '\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926' \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलावृष्टि से सड़कों पर बिछी बर्फ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df468e88ebc3e87f736876f","slug":"potato-and-mustard-crop-damaged-due-to-rain-hailstorm-in-braj-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 '\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926' \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलावृष्टि से सरसों की फसल चौपट हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df468e88ebc3e87f736876f","slug":"potato-and-mustard-crop-damaged-due-to-rain-hailstorm-in-braj-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 '\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926' \u0906\u092b\u0924, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश से आलू की फसल को नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला