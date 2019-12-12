किसी वाहन पर लिखा 'नवाब' तो किसी पर 'दारू', पुलिस परेशान, बिन नंबर कैसे करें चालान

{"_id":"5df2254a8ebc3e87a25b445c","slug":"traffic-rules-violation-by-stylish-number-plates-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c' \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 '\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942', \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वाहन की नंबर पर प्लेट पर लिखा दारू, नवाब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस कार के नंबर को पुलिस क्या पढ़े
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार की नंबर प्लेट पर लिखा पंजाबी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
4141 को कर दिया 'पापा'
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस वाहन के नंबर को स्टाइल में लिखा गया 'राम'
- फोटो : अमर उजाला