किसी वाहन पर लिखा 'नवाब' तो किसी पर 'दारू', पुलिस परेशान, बिन नंबर कैसे करें चालान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 12:03 AM IST
वाहन की नंबर पर प्लेट पर लिखा दारू, नवाब
1 of 5
वाहन की नंबर पर प्लेट पर लिखा दारू, नवाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाहनों पर हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट लगवाना अनिवार्य है। लेकिन आगरा में कुछ लोग रुआब गांठने के लिए यातायात नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। शहर में कई बाइक और कारें ऐसी दौड़ रही हैं, जिनकी नंबर प्लेट पर नंबर की जगह 'दारू', 'नवाब' जैसे शब्द लिखे हुए हैं। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए वाहनों की अजीबोगरीब नंबर प्लेट...
traffic rules violation traffic rules high security number plate
वाहन की नंबर पर प्लेट पर लिखा दारू, नवाब
वाहन की नंबर पर प्लेट पर लिखा दारू, नवाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस कार के नंबर को पुलिस क्या पढ़े
इस कार के नंबर को पुलिस क्या पढ़े - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार की नंबर प्लेट पर लिखा पंजाबी
कार की नंबर प्लेट पर लिखा पंजाबी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
4141 को कर दिया 'पापा'
4141 को कर दिया 'पापा' - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस वाहन के नंबर को स्टाइल में लिखा गया 'राम'
इस वाहन के नंबर को स्टाइल में लिखा गया 'राम' - फोटो : अमर उजाला
