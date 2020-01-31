शहर चुनें

police investigation underway in Double Murder Case agra

सराफ दंपती हत्याकांड में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात, एक-दो लाख नहीं करोड़ों की लूट होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 11:24 AM IST
सराफ मुकलेश गुप्ता और उनकी पत्नी लता गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
सराफ मुकलेश गुप्ता और उनकी पत्नी लता गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)
आगरा के शमसाबाद में सराफ मुकलेश गुप्ता और उनकी पत्नी लता गुप्ता की हत्या के बाद की गई लूट करोड़ों की हो सकती है। उनके परिजनों का कहना है कि वो दुकान से जितना कैश और सोना लाए थे, वो सब बदमाश ले गए। वो लगभग आठ किलो सोना और 50 से 60 लाख कैश लेकर आते थे। हालांकि परिजनों ने पुलिस को इसकी लिखित जानकारी नहीं दी है लेकिन व्यापारी नेताओं को अवगत कराया है।
double murder robbery loot
