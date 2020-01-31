सराफ दंपती हत्याकांड में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात, एक-दो लाख नहीं करोड़ों की लूट होने की आशंका

{"_id":"5e33c1238ebc3e4b12418a24","slug":"police-investigation-underway-in-double-murder-case-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सराफ मुकलेश गुप्ता और उनकी पत्नी लता गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
मुकलेश (फाइल फोटो)
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी बबलू कुमार (फाइल)
फाइल फोटो
