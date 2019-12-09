शहर चुनें

हत्यारोपी ने दो बार बोला था गोली मार दूंगा तीसरी बार में दाग दी गोली, पढ़ें हत्या का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 10:29 AM IST
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
राहुल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाटर वर्क्स पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस बूथ के सामने कपड़ा व्यापारी राहुल अग्रवाल की गोली मारकर हत्या का पुलिस ने 15 घंटे में खुलासा कर दिया। पुलिस ने मोती गंज के मैदा व्यापारी कमला नगर निवासी राजीव अग्रवाल को बरेली से गिरफ्तार किया है। उसने कार में एक्टिवा टकराने पर कपड़ा व्यापारी को गोली मारी थी। पुलिस ने उसकी कार भी बरामद कर ली है । पुलिस ने आरोपी के रिश्तेदार को भी हिरासत में लिया है। उस पर आरोपी की मदद करने का आरोप है। हत्या के बाद उसने उसके घर पर ही गाड़ी खड़ी की थी। 
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
राहुल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी मैदा व्यापारी राजीव
आरोपी मैदा व्यापारी राजीव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज से नीले रंग की बलीनो कार में हमलावर के होने की पुष्टि हुई
सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज से नीले रंग की बलीनो कार में हमलावर के होने की पुष्टि हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी
पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल के घर पर पहुंचे व्यापारी व एएसपी
राहुल के घर पर पहुंचे व्यापारी व एएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
