हत्यारोपी ने दो बार बोला था गोली मार दूंगा तीसरी बार में दाग दी गोली, पढ़ें हत्या का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी मैदा व्यापारी राजीव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्या के आरोपी के घर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज से नीले रंग की बलीनो कार में हमलावर के होने की पुष्टि हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dedd04f8ebc3e1ba34df995","slug":"police-arrested-cloth-merchant-murderer-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0917 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल के घर पर पहुंचे व्यापारी व एएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला