phool baithak of banke bihari temple vrindavan

कोरोना के कारण नहीं सजा फूल बंगला, बैठक से महकेगा बांकेबिहारी का सिंहासन, यह है तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 12:03 AM IST
बांके बिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया फूल बंगला
1 of 7
बांके बिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया फूल बंगला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चैत्र एकादशी से वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में फूलबंगला सोमवार को भी नहीं सज सका। अब सेवायत गोस्वामी और मंदिर प्रबंधन ठाकुर जी के गर्भगृह में ही फूलों की बैठक सजाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए प्रशासन से बातचीत की जा रही है। अगर बातचीत सफल हो जाती है तो दोनों समय मंदिर के गर्भगृह में ही ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी महाराज के लिए सुगंधित फूलों की बैठक सजाई जाएगी और उन्हें फूल बंगले का ही एहसास कराया जाएगा। 
phool baithak phool bangla banke bihari temple

