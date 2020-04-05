शहर चुनें

#LadengeCoronaSe: 'अखंडता के महाप्रकाश' से छटेगा कोरोना का अंधेरा, ब्रज ने दिया यह संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 10:17 PM IST
अखंडता का महाप्रकाश
अखंडता का महाप्रकाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर रविवार रात नौ बजते ही पूरा ब्रज अखंडता के महाप्रकाश से चमक उठा। शहर से देहात तक लोगों ने अपने घरों में बल्ब के स्विच बंद कर दिए। एक ही समय पर लोग अपने घरों की बालकनी, दरवाजों पर दीपक, मोमबत्ती जलाकर खड़े हो गए। उम्मीद के उजाले से भरे नौ मिनट से संकेत दिया कि कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में सभी एकजुट हैं। 
fight against coronavirus light up lamps message of unity narendra modi

अखंडता का महाप्रकाश
अखंडता का महाप्रकाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
