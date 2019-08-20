नजीर: पानी बचाना तो यहां के लोगों से सीखिए, जो एक-एक बूंद संजोने का कर रहे काम

{"_id":"5d5bc6c48ebc3e896d0e3368","slug":"people-save-water-by-rain-water-harvesting-system-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u091c\u0940\u0930: \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u094b \u090f\u0915-\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी रजनीश कुमार सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी सुभाष और राजकुमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बनवाया रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला