शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   people save water by Rain Water Harvesting System in agra

नजीर: पानी बचाना तो यहां के लोगों से सीखिए, जो एक-एक बूंद संजोने का कर रहे काम

चन्द्रशेखर दीक्षित, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 03:58 PM IST
इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास
1 of 6
इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जल शक्ति अभियान के तहत जब लोगों को पानी का महत्व बताया गया तो उन्होंने पानी बचाने का न केवल संकल्प लिया, बल्कि दूसरों के लिए एक नजीर भी पेश कर दी। आगरा के मोहल्ला टेढ़ी बगिया के लोगों ने अपने घरों में रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम लगाकर जल संरक्षण कर रहे हैं। कुछ लोग बारिश के पानी का संचय कर दिनचर्या में इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। जिस कार्य के लिए जिम्मेदार लकीर पीटते रहे, उसको पूरा करने में अब यमुना पार के टेढ़ी बगिया के लिए जुट गए हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jal shakti ministry jal shakti abhiyan save water rainwater harvesting system exclusive
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास
Agra

नजीर: पानी बचाना तो यहां के लोगों से सीखिए, जो एक-एक बूंद संजोने का कर रहे काम

20 अगस्त 2019

शहीद की पत्नी ने कनिष्ठ लिपिक के पद पर किया ज्वाइन
Agra

लंबे संघर्ष के बाद शहीद देवेंद्र की पत्नी को मिली नौकरी, कहा- बच्चों की परवरिश को मिला सहारा

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
फारुख अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

अटल किस्साः जब भारत माता की जय कहने पर अब्दुल्ला को दिखाए गए जूते, दिल को छू लेने वाला फारूक का जवाब

20 अगस्त 2019

अफरा तफरी का माहौल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अफवाह फैलाने वाला निकला ‘डॉन’, लोगों से बोला- जंग हो जाएगी, फिर ऐसे हो गए थे हालात

20 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
pics of landslide in various parts on himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में मौसम खुलने के बाद भी कम नहीं हुईं दुश्वारियां, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

20 अगस्त 2019

Miracle save Two children Life in Uttarkashi Food Disaster
Dehradun

आपदा: दादी की गोद से मासूम को छीन ले गया तेज सैलाब, फिर उसी 'सैलाब' ने ऐसे बचाई दो बच्चों की जान

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

छात्रा ने लगाई छलांग, लगा जाम
Lucknow

सपा नेता के निजी सुरक्षाकर्मी की बेटी ने गोमती में लगाई छलांग, पुलिस ने बताईं ये वजहें

20 अगस्त 2019

reality check of mathura on Janmashtami 2019
Agra

देख तेरे मथुरा की हालत क्या हो गई भगवान, गाय हैं भूखी, यमुना दूषित, दहशत में इंसान

20 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
विज्ञापन
Disaster in Uttarkashi see Real Condition of Catastrophe in these 10 Photos
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: चारों तरफ बिखरे तबाही के निशां, आपदा के दर्द को बयां करती 10 तस्वीरें...

20 अगस्त 2019

Flood Disaster in uttarkashi injured people told aap beeti of that horrible Night
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: आपदा में घायल लोगों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बताई उस 'मनहूस सुबह' की खौफनाक दास्तां

20 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
सामिया आरजू-हसन अली
Delhi NCR

आज पूरी होगी पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन की 'आरजू', भारत की बेटी से शादी का कार्ड आया सामने

20 अगस्त 2019

यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ने से हुआ नुकसान
Meerut

यमुना के उफान ने मचाई तबाही, जलस्तर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, तटबंध टूटे, पानी में बहे किसानों के सपने

20 अगस्त 2019

बारिश से हुआ जलभराव
Lucknow

फिर से झमाझम के आसार, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने पूर्वी प्रदेश के इलाकों में जारी की भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

20 अगस्त 2019

यमुना के किनारे रह रहे लोग इलाका खाली करते हुए
Delhi NCR

यमुना में उफान, दिल्ली पर 40 साल की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ का खतरा

20 अगस्त 2019

हसन अली-सामिया आरजू
Delhi NCR

बैचलर पार्टी से प्री-वेडिंग शूट तकः पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर हसन की भारतीय दुल्हन के साथ अनदेखी तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2019

Heavy Rain And Landslide In Kangra Tourist Stranded in Lahaul Himachal Pradesh snowfall in rohtang
Shimla

हिमाचल: भूस्खलन होने से एक किमी तक बनी झील, गांव छोड़ भागे लोग, लाहौल-रोहतांग में बर्फबारी, सैलानी फंसे

19 अगस्त 2019

बेटी जीवा के साथ एमएस धोनी
Jammu

बॉर्डर पर 15 दिन की ड्यूटी कर लौटे एमएस धोनी, बेटी जीवा ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

खय्याम
Lucknow

उमराव जान के तरानों के बहाने दिलों में हमेशा बसे रहेंगे खय्याम, लखनऊ के इस जायके के थे मुरीद

20 अगस्त 2019

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बादलों ने मचाई ऐसी तबाही कि आंखों के सामने आ गया केदारनाथ आपदा का मंजर, तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2019

बटेश्वर
Agra

तस्वीरें: काशी की तर्ज पर विकसित होंगे अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के गांव बटेश्वर के घाट

20 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

कश्मीर घाटी में अमन बहाली के लिए एनएसए अजीत डोभाल का 4एम पीस ब्ल्यू प्रिंट तैयार

20 अगस्त 2019

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः चार युवक तवी नदी में डूबे, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, सेना का शौर्य देख लोगों ने लगाए नारे

19 अगस्त 2019

इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास
इस तरह से कर रहे जल संरक्षण का प्रयास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी रजनीश कुमार सिंह
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी रजनीश कुमार सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी सुभाष और राजकुमारी
टेढ़ी बगिया निवासी सुभाष और राजकुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बनवाया रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम
घर में बनवाया रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा नगर निगम
आगरा नगर निगम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने की एक नए कॉन्सेप्ट वाले टीवी शो की शुरुआत

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा एक नया शो लेकर आ रहे हैं। शो का नाम है लगाओ बोली। ये एक लाइव गेम शो होगा। इस शो का हिस्सा शिल्पा शेट्टी भी होंगी। राज कुंद्रा इससे पहले एक म्यूजिक वीडियो भी ला चुके हैं।

20 अगस्त 2019

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन 2:21

भोपाल के केरवा बांध से अचानक छूटे पानी में फंसे मछुआरे, फिर ऐसे बची जान

20 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:25

ख़य्याम...जिनकी धुनों ने मोहब्बत में पाकीजगी भरी

20 अगस्त 2019

जावेद मियांदाद 1:32

कश्मीर से 370 हटाने के सवाल पर पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर जावेद मियांदाद बौखलाए, दिया ये जवाब

20 अगस्त 2019

ट्रंप की इमरान खान को चेतावनी 3:03

फोन पर मोदी से बात के बाद ट्रंप ने इमरान को कश्मीर मुद्दे पर दी ये सख्त हिदायत

20 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited