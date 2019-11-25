शहर चुनें

कल्पना हत्याकांड: बेटी को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरीं महिलाएं, पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 08:10 PM IST
विरोध में जुलूस निकालतीं महिलाएं
विरोध में जुलूस निकालतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में महिला कल्पना शर्मा की हत्या के 20 दिन बाद भी हत्यारोपी पति की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो गुस्साए परिजन, सगे-संबंधी और आस-पड़ोस के लोग सड़क पर उतर आए। सोमवार को उन्होंने करीब साढ़े तीन किमी पैदल चलकर जुलूस निकाला और हाथ में बैनर, तख्तियां लेकर नारेबाजी करते हुए पुलिस के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। मृतका के भाई ने चेतावनी दी कि पुलिस ने आरोपी को बचाने की कोशिश की तो वो आत्मदाह करेगा।
विरोध में जुलूस निकालतीं महिलाएं
विरोध में जुलूस निकालतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नारेबाजी करतीं युवतियां
नारेबाजी करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठीं महिलाएं
धरने पर बैठीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के परिजनों को समझाती पुलिस
मृतका के परिजनों को समझाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
