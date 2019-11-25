कल्पना हत्याकांड: बेटी को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए सड़क पर उतरीं महिलाएं, पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

{"_id":"5ddbd4848ebc3e54c76eaee0","slug":"people-protest-for-justice-to-kalpana-sharma-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध में जुलूस निकालतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नारेबाजी करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के परिजनों को समझाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला