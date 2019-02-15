बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहादत को सलाम कर बोले लोग- अब निंदा नहीं चाहिए, एक भी आतंकी जिंदा नहीं चाहिए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 09:29 PM IST
पुलवामा के शहीदों के साथ पूरा देश खड़ा हो गया है। वतन पर हंसते-हंसते कुर्बान हो जाने वाले शूरवीरों की भूमि ताजनगरी ने भी इसी एकजुटता का प्रदर्शन किया। होठों पर गगनभेदी नारे और जुबां पर आक्रोश भरे अंगारे लिए हजारों लोग जमा हुए शहीद स्मारक पर। अमर शहीदों के बलिदान को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देने का यह आह्वान किया था अमर उजाला ने।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c66e1ddbdec2254606a719e","slug":"peole-pay-tribute-to-martyrs-and-protest-against-terrorism-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.