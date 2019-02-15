शहर चुनें

शहादत को सलाम कर बोले लोग- अब निंदा नहीं चाहिए, एक भी आतंकी जिंदा नहीं चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 09:29 PM IST
tribute to martyrs
1 of 7
पुलवामा के शहीदों के साथ पूरा देश खड़ा हो गया है। वतन पर हंसते-हंसते कुर्बान हो जाने वाले शूरवीरों की भूमि ताजनगरी ने भी इसी एकजुटता का प्रदर्शन किया। होठों पर गगनभेदी नारे और जुबां पर आक्रोश भरे अंगारे लिए हजारों लोग जमा हुए शहीद स्मारक पर। अमर शहीदों के बलिदान को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देने का यह आह्वान किया था अमर उजाला ने। 
martyr ram wakeel martyr kaushal kishor rawat pulwama attack pulawama terror attack
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
tribute to martyrs
