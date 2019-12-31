नए साल के जश्न में जमकर झूमी ताजनगरी, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया स्वागत, देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसे किया नए साल का स्वागत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैंड ने दी शानदार प्रस्तुति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लाइव म्यूजिक पर थिरके लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b8e078ebc3e87f030762c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला