नए साल के जश्न में जमकर झूमी ताजनगरी, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया स्वागत, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 12:56 AM IST
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
1 of 9
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घड़ी की सुइयों ने जैसे ही 12 बजे का समय दिखाया, वैसे ही लोगों ने एक दूसरे को वेलकम-2020 कहते हुए एक दूसरे को नए साल की बधाइयां दीं। खूब आतिशबाजी हुई। लोग मस्ती और उल्लास में डूब गए। संगीत के सुरों पर युवाओं ने जमकर धमाल मचाया। 
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसे किया नए साल का स्वागत
ऐसे किया नए साल का स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंड ने दी शानदार प्रस्तुति
बैंड ने दी शानदार प्रस्तुति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव म्यूजिक पर थिरके लोग
लाइव म्यूजिक पर थिरके लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग
नए साल के जश्न में डूबे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
