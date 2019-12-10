तीर्थनगरी में नागा साधुओं ने निकाली स्याही शोभायात्रा, हैरतअंगेज करतब देख दंग रह गए लोग

{"_id":"5def80c48ebc3e87f117eb2f","slug":"naga-sadhu-held-shobhayatra-in-soron-kasganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0924\u0905\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में नागा साधु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में शामिल साधु-संत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला