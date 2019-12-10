शहर चुनें

तीर्थनगरी में नागा साधुओं ने निकाली स्याही शोभायात्रा, हैरतअंगेज करतब देख दंग रह गए लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 05:29 PM IST
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
1 of 5
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज जिले के सोरों में मंगलवार को नागा साधुओं के हैरतअंगेज करतब देखकर लोग आश्चर्यचकित रह गए। देशभर से आए नागा साधुओं ने तुलसी की नगरी में स्याही शोभायात्रा निकाली। हाथों में चिमटा, तलवार, डमरू लिए नागा साधु हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाते हुए हरिपदी गंगाघाट पहुंचे। यहां सभी ने शाही स्नान किया। स्याही शोभायात्रा देखने के लिए कस्बे में लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।
margashirsha mela naga sadhu shobhayatra shahi snan
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में नागा साधु
शोभायात्रा में नागा साधु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोभायात्रा में शामिल साधु-संत
शोभायात्रा में शामिल साधु-संत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा
नागा साधुओं की शोभायात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
