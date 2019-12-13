शहर चुनें

फिरोजाबाद: नये नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में बाजार बंद, दुकानों पर लगाए गए काले झंडे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 01:13 PM IST
बाजार में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
बाजार में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद जिले में भी नये नागरिकता कानून का विरोध हो रहा है। यहां मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने शुक्रवार को विरोध जताते हुए अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी हैं। विरोध को देखते हुए संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पुलिस फोर्स तैनात है। 
