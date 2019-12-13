फिरोजाबाद: नये नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में बाजार बंद, दुकानों पर लगाए गए काले झंडे

{"_id":"5df340b88ebc3e881043949f","slug":"muslims-protest-against-citizenship-amendment-bill-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0928\u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाजार में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फ्लैग मार्च करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान से काला झंडा हटाता पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला