मेरे कान्हा ने किसी का क्या बिगाड़ा था...मासूम की हत्या के बाद बिलख रही मां, गुस्से में लोग

{"_id":"5d4d2bc48ebc3e6cdf2c9d42","slug":"murder-of-five-year-old-child-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e...\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते मासूम के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक शलभ माथुर घटनास्थल पर मुआयना करते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने लगाया जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद स्थानीय लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला