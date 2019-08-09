शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   murder of five year old child in mathura

मेरे कान्हा ने किसी का क्या बिगाड़ा था...मासूम की हत्या के बाद बिलख रही मां, गुस्से में लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 01:54 PM IST
रोते बिलखते मासूम के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मासूम के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में पांच वर्षीय कान्हा की हत्या ने सबका दिल झकझोर दिया। हर किसी की जुबान पर यही सवाल है कि आखिर मासूम कान्हा ने किसी का क्या बिगाड़ा था। मासूम के शव पर जख्म देखकर लोग सहम गए। किसी ने कहा कि बलि के लिए मारा गया तो किसी ने दुश्मनी के लिए। जबकि परिवार किसी से दुश्मनी की बात से साफ इनकार कर रहा है। पुलिस का कहना है कि जहां बच्चे का शव मिला है, वहां भी ऐसा कुछ नहीं मिला जिससे बलि माना जा सके।
रोते बिलखते मासूम के परिजन
रोते बिलखते मासूम के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक शलभ माथुर घटनास्थल पर मुआयना करते हुए
वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक शलभ माथुर घटनास्थल पर मुआयना करते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने लगाया जाम
लोगों ने लगाया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद स्थानीय लोग
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद स्थानीय लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
