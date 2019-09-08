शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: ताजनगरी में रखा गया ऐतिहासिक फूलों का ताजिया, निकाला जुलूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 12:51 PM IST
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में मोहर्रम की सातवीं तारीख को पाय चौकी कटरा दबकैय्यान स्थित इमामबाड़े में ऐतिहासिक फूलों का ताजिया रखा गया। साथ ही शहरभर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर ताजिए रखने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। ताजियों पर जियारत की गई। वहीं पुराने इमामबाड़े से हजरत अब्बास की याद में अलम का जुलूस निकाला गया।
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐतिहासिक फूलों की ताजिया
ऐतिहासिक फूलों की ताजिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिया समुदाय ने निकाला जुलूस
शिया समुदाय ने निकाला जुलूस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मजलिस में बोलते मौलाना मुदस्सिर हुसैन
मजलिस में बोलते मौलाना मुदस्सिर हुसैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
