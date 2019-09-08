तस्वीरें: ताजनगरी में रखा गया ऐतिहासिक फूलों का ताजिया, निकाला जुलूस

{"_id":"5d74abe68ebc3e93a3342538","slug":"muharram-historical-pholon-ka-tazia-procession-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐतिहासिक फूलों की ताजिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिया समुदाय ने निकाला जुलूस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुलूस में मातम करते शिया समुदाय के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मजलिस में बोलते मौलाना मुदस्सिर हुसैन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला