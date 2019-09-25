शहर चुनें

पिता के पिंडदान के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ा, अब बेटा फोन पर पूछ रहा 'मां कैसे करें श्राद्घ'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 03:14 PM IST
नीलम भाटिया
1 of 5
नीलम भाटिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पितृपक्ष में पूर्वजों का तर्पण करने से पहले ही बेटों ने मां-बाप का त्याग कर दिया। उन्हें वृद्घाश्रम में धकेल दिया। आगरा के रामलाल वृद्घाश्रम में ऐसे कई मां-बाप हैं जो आज पूर्वजों को जल देने के लिए तरस रहे हैं। ऐसी ही एक महिला है दिल्ली निवासी नीलम भाटिया। उनके बेटों ने पितृपक्ष पर फोन पर पूछा कि मां पिता का श्राद्घ कैसे करें। जिसे सुनकर वे बहुत भावुक हुईं। 
ramlal old age home agra neelam bhatia pitra paksh
नीलम भाटिया
नीलम भाटिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
