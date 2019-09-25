पिता के पिंडदान के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ा, अब बेटा फोन पर पूछ रहा 'मां कैसे करें श्राद्घ'

{"_id":"5d8b36138ebc3e012e1f40bc","slug":"mother-in-old-age-home-son-asked-how-do-father-shradh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0926\u094d\u0918'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नीलम भाटिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8b36138ebc3e012e1f40bc","slug":"mother-in-old-age-home-son-asked-how-do-father-shradh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0926\u094d\u0918'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नीलम भाटिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8b36138ebc3e012e1f40bc","slug":"mother-in-old-age-home-son-asked-how-do-father-shradh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0926\u094d\u0918'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम में रहने वाले वृद्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8b36138ebc3e012e1f40bc","slug":"mother-in-old-age-home-son-asked-how-do-father-shradh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0926\u094d\u0918'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8b36138ebc3e012e1f40bc","slug":"mother-in-old-age-home-son-asked-how-do-father-shradh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0943\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u093e '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0926\u094d\u0918'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नीलम भाटिया (पति मुकेश भाटिया का फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला