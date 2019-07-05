शहर चुनें

मथुरा: झूम के आया मानसून, झमाझम बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे खिले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 08:07 PM IST
बारिश के दौरान गंतव्य की ओर जातीं लड़कियां
1 of 5
बारिश के दौरान गंतव्य की ओर जातीं लड़कियां
शुक्रवार को मानसून झूमकर आया। दोपहर से शुरू हुई बारिश शाम तक होती रही। हालांकि शहर में बारिश कम हुई लेकिन, कस्बाई और ग्रामीण इलाकों में जलभराव तक हो गया। पिछले दस दिनों से भीषण गर्मी झेल रहे लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। मौसम में ठंडक रही। वहीं किसानों ने भी धान की रोपाई की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।
बारिश के दौरान गंतव्य की ओर जातीं लड़कियां
बारिश के दौरान गंतव्य की ओर जातीं लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के चलते परिक्रमा मार्ग पर सड़क पर भरे पानी से गुजरते श्रद्घालु
बारिश के चलते परिक्रमा मार्ग पर सड़क पर भरे पानी से गुजरते श्रद्घालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर में भरा पानी
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर परिसर में भरा पानी
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर परिसर में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के चलते सड़क पर भरा पानी
बारिश के चलते सड़क पर भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
