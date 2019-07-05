मथुरा: झूम के आया मानसून, झमाझम बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे खिले

{"_id":"5d1f5f038ebc3e3c985fde2e","slug":"monsoon-rain-in-mathura-city-weather-forecast-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928, \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के दौरान गंतव्य की ओर जातीं लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1f5f038ebc3e3c985fde2e","slug":"monsoon-rain-in-mathura-city-weather-forecast-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928, \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के चलते परिक्रमा मार्ग पर सड़क पर भरे पानी से गुजरते श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1f5f038ebc3e3c985fde2e","slug":"monsoon-rain-in-mathura-city-weather-forecast-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928, \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर में भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1f5f038ebc3e3c985fde2e","slug":"monsoon-rain-in-mathura-city-weather-forecast-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928, \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के चलते एक मंदिर परिसर में भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d1f5f038ebc3e3c985fde2e","slug":"monsoon-rain-in-mathura-city-weather-forecast-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928, \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के चलते सड़क पर भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला