Agra

उमस भरी गर्मी से लोग बेहाल, मानसून करा रहा इंतजार, जानें कब होगी राहत की बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 11:40 AM IST
आसमान में छाए बादल
आसमान में छाए बादल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बुधवार शाम बूंदाबांदी तो हुई पर उमस भरी गर्मी से निजात दिलाने वाले मानसून का अब भी इंतजार है। यह आठ दिन लेट हो चुका है। ताजनगरी में मानसून के दस्तक देने की तय तारीख 26 जून है। सुल्तानपुर में अटकने के बाद मानसूनी बादलों ने इधर का रुख किया है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पांच जुलाई तक यहां मानसून की बारिश होने के आसार हैं।
agra weather monsoon monsoon likely to hit agra monsoon rain taj mahal
आसमान में छाए बादल
आसमान में छाए बादल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उमस भरी गर्मी से पर्यटक बेहाल
उमस भरी गर्मी से पर्यटक बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
काले बादलों के बीच ताजमहल का दृश्य
काले बादलों के बीच ताजमहल का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल का नजारा
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
