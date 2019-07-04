उमस भरी गर्मी से लोग बेहाल, मानसून करा रहा इंतजार, जानें कब होगी राहत की बारिश

{"_id":"5d1d98558ebc3e3cc560cd27","slug":"monsoon-likely-to-hit-agra-and-up-west-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u0938 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आसमान में छाए बादल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उमस भरी गर्मी से पर्यटक बेहाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
काले बादलों के बीच ताजमहल का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के बाद ताजमहल का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला