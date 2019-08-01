ताजमहल के शहर में बंदरों के आतंक से 'पिंजरे में कैद' प्रशासन, लोगों का जीना दुश्वार

{"_id":"5d42a48c8ebc3e6d1525b074","slug":"monkeys-terror-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड
कलेक्ट्रेट में बंदर भागता पुलिसकर्मी
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड
बंदरों के हमले से गई व्यक्ति की जान
एसएस मेडिकल कॉलेज में बंदर
ताजमहल में भी बंदरों का आतंक
बंदरों के आतंक से लोगों को निकलना मुश्किल
