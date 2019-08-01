शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   monkeys terror in agra

ताजमहल के शहर में बंदरों के आतंक से 'पिंजरे में कैद' प्रशासन, लोगों का जीना दुश्वार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 02:21 PM IST
एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल
1 of 8
एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में बंदरों ने आतंक मचा रखा है। किसी का घर में रहना मुश्किल कर दिया है तो किसी का गली से गुजरना। और तो और, दफ्तरों में फाइल दबाकर चलना भी खतरे से खाली नहीं रहा। लोगों को काट जाना, उनकी जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ करना, ये आम हो गया है। स्थिति यह है कि इनके डर की वजह से कलक्ट्रेट और एसएसपी दफ्तर तक पिंजरे बन गए हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
monkeys terror monkeys attack man dies in monkey attack monkeys at taj mahal
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल
Agra

ताजमहल के शहर में बंदरों के आतंक से 'पिंजरे में कैद' प्रशासन, लोगों का जीना दुश्वार

1 अगस्त 2019

girl run away with other religion boy Hindu groups reached police chowki
Dehradun

दूसरे समुदाय के युवक के साथ दूसरी बार फरार हुई युवती, हिंदू संगठन पहुंचे चौकी, किया हंगामा

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई के खौफ से दहशत में विधायक के करीबी, जांच शुरू होते ही हुए भूमिगत, हुआ ये खुलासा

1 अगस्त 2019

leopard walking on roof of house in haridwar this area
Dehradun

यहां शिकार के इंतजार में जंगल से निकलकर घरों की छत पर घूमते रहते हैं गुलदार

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ
Meerut

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बियर ग्रिल्स ने यूपी के इस जिले में की थी 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' की शूटिंग

1 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

हो जाएं सतर्क! अब ओटीपी पूछकर नहीं, यूं ठगी कर रहे हैं जालसाज

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

वर्ष 1945 में अमेरिकी फौज ने फ्लड लाइट ले रोशन किया था ताजमहल
Agra

तस्वीरें: सबसे पहले रात में 'रोशन' हुआ था ताजमहल, अब उसी को नहीं मिली इजाजत

1 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान बैठे रहे कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

भाजपा सदस्यता अभियानः चलता रहा राष्ट्रगान मगर नहीं उठे कार्यकर्ता, राम माधव थे मौजूद

1 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
विज्ञापन
पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पत्नी की चिता को आग देने पहुंचे चाचा ने कहा- कुलदीप ने मेरे पूरे परिवार को खत्म करा दिया

1 अगस्त 2019

sawan amavasya 2019 know importance shubh muhurt puja vidhi
Delhi NCR

सावन अमावस्या आज, जानिए क्या है स्नान-दान का शुभ मुहूर्त, मिलता है फल

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के शव को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच गांव लाया गया
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में कम होता दिखा विधायक का रसूख, लोगों में संवेदना आक्रोश और दहशत

1 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल परिजन रोते बिलखते हुए
Kanpur

जेल जाते वक्त पीड़िता का चाचा चीख-चीख कर बोला ‘सेंगर मेरे परिवार को खा गया, अब हम ही बचे हैं’

1 अगस्त 2019

Streets in Srinagar city are waterlogged following rainfall jammu kashmir
Jammu

देखिए तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने मचाया कोहराम, नदियां खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

1 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Lucknow

लखनऊः देर रात बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर कारोबारी से की लूट व धक्का देकर गिराया, केस दर्ज

1 अगस्त 2019

साहिया में हादसा
Dehradun

प्रेमिका से मंदिर में की शादी, जब घरवालों ने धूमधाम से करनी चाही तो एक दिन पहले ही हो गई युवक की मौत

1 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः कभी पीड़ित परिवार और सेंगर के रिश्ते थे बेहद मधुर, फिर आया साल 1990 और कुछ अहम बातें

30 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर के कांग्रेसी से भाजपा के बाहुबली विधायक बनने की कहानी, जेल जाने के बाद भी कायम रहा रसूख

31 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के पास इतनी है संपत्ति, इस खास वजह से भी चर्चा में आया था

31 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर के बर्रा में बवाल
Kanpur

परीक्षा देकर लौट रहे छात्रों को यूपी की मित्र पुलिस ने पीटा, पौन घंटे तक चला बवाल, यातायात रहा बाधित

31 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी
Shamli

यूपी: मदरसे के छात्रों ने थाईलैंड में कैसे बना लिया आलीशान मकान, चारों युवक रिमांड पर खोलेंगे राज

31 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्टंट
Delhi NCR

अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास खतरनाक स्टंट, कार को पीछे से पकड़कर की स्केटिंग, चंद पलों में वायरल वीडियो

31 जुलाई 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार कुछ इस तरह ट्रक में भिड़ी थी
Unnao

एक और खुलासा: सपा नेता के ट्रक ने मारी थी उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार को टक्कर

30 जुलाई 2019

एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल
एसएसपी कार्यालय पर लगा लोहे का जाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलेक्ट्रेट में बंदर भागता पुलिसकर्मी
कलेक्ट्रेट में बंदर भागता पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड
बंदरों से बचने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट पर लगा चेतावनी बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंदरों के हमले से गई व्यक्ति की जान
बंदरों के हमले से गई व्यक्ति की जान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएस मेडिकल कॉलेज में बंदर
एसएस मेडिकल कॉलेज में बंदर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में भी बंदरों का आतंक
ताजमहल में भी बंदरों का आतंक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंदरों के आतंक से लोगों को निकलना मुश्किल
बंदरों के आतंक से लोगों को निकलना मुश्किल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

200 लोगों को छोड़कर मॉडल ने की कुत्ते से शादी

सोशल मीडिया पर एक शादी का वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है और इसके वायरल होने के पीछे एक हैरान करने वाली वजह भी है। दरअसल, 49 वर्षीय एक पूर्व स्विमसूट मॉडल एलिजाबेथ होड ने अपने कुत्ते से ही शादी कर ली है, जिसकी उम्र छह साल है।

1 अगस्त 2019

बिल 3:01

सीएम केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, 200 यूनिट पर बिजली बिल पूरी तरह माफ

1 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर 1:43

उन्नाव रेप केस: आरोपी कुलदीप सेंगर को भाजपा ने निकाला, देश भर में फैले गुस्से पर 2 साल बाद कार्रवाई

1 अगस्त 2019

बाराबंकी पुलिस 3:07

यूपी के बाराबंकी में उन्नाव मामले पर छात्रा ने किए सवाल, पुलिस अफसर के पास नहीं था कोई जवाब

1 अगस्त 2019

सनी लियोनी 1:09

प्ले स्कूल के बाद बच्चों के लिए सनी लियोनी ने खोला प्ले सेंटर, बन चुकी हैं बिजनेस वुमेन

1 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited