LadengeCoronaSe: शंख और करतल ध्वनि से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार

{"_id":"5e776eb48ebc3e77515fb6d9","slug":"mathura-people-claps-for-health-care-workers-amid-janta-curfew-coronavirus-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: \u0936\u0902\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
वृंदावन के रमणरेती आश्रम के बाहर सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
गोवर्धन के विधायक ठाकुर कारिंदा सिंह और उनका परिवार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ऐसे जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताली बजातीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाता एक परिवार
- फोटो : Amar Ujala