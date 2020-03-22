शहर चुनें

#LadengeCoronaSe: शंख और करतल ध्वनि से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 07:47 PM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मथुरा जिले में रविवार को 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का व्यापक असर दिखा। कोरोना वायरस से जंग में शहर से लेकर देहात के लोगों ने घरों में रहकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाई। शाम को पांच बजते ही लोगों ने सेहत के प्रहरियों को सलाम किया, तो पूरा ब्रज लगातार पांच मिनट तक शंखनाद और करतल की ध्वनि से गूंजायमान रहा। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए जनता कर्फ्यू में लोगों ने कैसे बिताया दिन...
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत - फोटो : Amar Ujala
वृंदावन के रमणरेती आश्रम के बाहर सन्नाटा
वृंदावन के रमणरेती आश्रम के बाहर सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गोवर्धन के विधायक ठाकुर कारिंदा सिंह और उनका परिवार
गोवर्धन के विधायक ठाकुर कारिंदा सिंह और उनका परिवार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार
कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ऐसे जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार
ऐसे जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताली बजातीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी
ताली बजातीं महिला पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाता एक परिवार
शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाता एक परिवार - फोटो : Amar Ujala
