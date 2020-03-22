सेहत के लिए जाग उठा आगरा, लोग बोले- कोरोना के परास्त होने तक घर से नहीं निकलेंगे

{"_id":"5e77a4178ebc3e6f974aecc0","slug":"coronavirus-update-janta-curfew-in-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0917 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्क रहे बंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेहत के सैनिकों को किया सलाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच बजते ही गूंज उठा पूरा शहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजलीघर चौराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद रहा किनारी बाजार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला