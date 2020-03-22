शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   coronavirus update janta curfew in agra news

सेहत के लिए जाग उठा आगरा, लोग बोले- कोरोना के परास्त होने तक घर से नहीं निकलेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 11:31 PM IST
कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर
1 of 9
कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेहत के लिए ताजनगरी जाग उठी। कोरोना से जंग के लिए शहर से देहात तक के 45 लाख लोग रविवार को सुबह से रात तक घरों में ही रहे। अपने और दूसरों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए रखे गए अभूतपूर्व बंद में चाय की दुकानें, पान के खोखे तक नहीं खुले। हर तरफ सन्नाटे के बीच शाम को पांच बजते ही  लोगों ने घंटे, घड़ियाल, तालियां, थालियां और शंख बजाकर सेहत के सैनिकों का आभार जताया। लोगों ने संकल्प लिया है कि कोरोना वायरस के परास्त होने तक रविवार के जनता कर्फ्यू की तरह घर में ही रहेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
janta curfew coronavirus coronavirus update lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

coronavirus संक्रमण रोकने के लिए लगाए गए जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान सायं पांच बजे कोरोना सेनानियों के सम्मान में ताली, थाली और शंख बजाते लोग।
Prayagraj

जनता कर्फ्यूः प्रयागराज में मंदिरों-घरों से घंटे-घड़ियाल और घरों की छतों से बजे शंख, ताली, थाला

22 मार्च 2020

कैबिनेट मंत्री सतीश महाना
Kanpur

जनता कर्फ्यू: पांच बजते ही गूंजे घंटे घड़ियाल, मंत्रियों, सांसद, विधायकों ने बजाई ताली-थाली

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
coronavirus संक्रमण के जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान प्रयागराज शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बोले शहरी, ऐसी बंदी कभी नहीं देखी 

22 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः इंडोनेशिया से आया यात्री कोरोना संदिग्ध, अब 14 दिन घर में रहेंगे

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
कोरोना वायरस
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार के मंत्री-अफसर सहित आमजनों ने ताली, थाली व घंटी बजाकर जताया मेडिकल वॉरियर्स का आभार, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

ताली, थाली और शंख बजाते विधायक संगीत सोम
Meerut

थैंक्यू मेरठ: विधायक समेत लोगों ने दिल से किया जनता कर्फ्यू का समर्थन, पांच बजते ही गूंज उठा शहर, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Haryana
Chandigarh

परिवार संग बबीता ने बजाई थाली, विज का भी दिखा अलग अंदाज, बजरंग ने बनाया खाना, रानी ने की घर पर प्रैक्टिस

22 मार्च 2020

नेपाली नागरिक
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू : मुंबई से आए एक हजार नेपाली नागरिक मथुरा में फंसे, बयां किया अपना दर्द

22 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के बाहर शंख और घंटा-घड़ियाल बजाते साधु-संत
Agra

#LadengeCoronaSe: शंख और करतल ध्वनि से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, कर्मवीरों का जताया आभार

22 मार्च 2020

People encouraged doctors by ringing bells and clapping in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में दिखे अद्भुत नजारे, इकबाल ने बजाई ताली तो मंदिरों में गूंजे घंटे और शंख, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Janata Curfew In jammu kashmir
Jammu

दुनिया लड़ रही कोरोना से और यहां हो रहा क्रिकेट, बहुत भारी पड़ सकती है ये नादानी

22 मार्च 2020

उत्तराखंड में जनता कर्फ्यू
Dehradun

Janata Curfew In Uttarakhand: पांच बजते ही लोगों ने किया शंखनाद, ढोल के साथ बजाई थाली-ताली-घंटी, तस्वीरें...

22 मार्च 2020

Corona virus news updates: People Support Janata Curfew in Haryana, punjab and Chandigarh
Chandigarh

कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम, हरियाणा-पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ में ताली, थाली बजा लोगों ने ऐसे दिया समर्थन

22 मार्च 2020

थाली बजाते बच्चे।
Varanasi

कोरोना से जंग: घड़ी की टिक-टिक ने किया 5 बजे का इशारा, बाहर आए लोग, इस अंदाज में दिया सम्मान

22 मार्च 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

कोरोना के खिलाफ अवाज उठाई तो यूपीपीएससी ने किया निलंबित

22 मार्च 2020

CM yogi
Gorakhpur

जनता कर्फ्यू: घड़ी में पांच बजते ही सीएम योगी ने बजाया घंट, कहा- गोरखपुर सहित 15 जिले होंगे लॉकडाउन

22 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

पीएम के आह्वान पर कोरोना के खिलाफ संगमनगरी हुई एकजुट

22 मार्च 2020

जनता कर्फ्यू
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएम योगी का आदेश, जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद कानपुर सहित 15 जिले लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल

22 मार्च 2020

छतों पर आकर लोगों ने बजाई तालियां
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू : सेहत के सिपाहियों के सम्मान में शंख, घंटा-घड़ियाल व तालियों से गूंजा ब्रज मंडल

22 मार्च 2020

janata curfew in himachal people play bells thali and shankh dhwani sound at five pm
Shimla

Janata Curfew: पांच बजते ही शंख और घंटी की मधुर ध्वनियों से गूंज उठी देवभूमि

22 मार्च 2020

पुलिस ने बरात की नहीं दी इजाजत
Agra

'जनता कर्फ्यू' में घोड़ी नहीं चढ़ सका दूल्हा, तैयार रह गए बराती, पुलिस ने नहीं दी इजाजत

22 मार्च 2020

coronavirus संक्रमण के चलते प्रयागराज शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा।
Prayagraj

#LadengeCoronaSe : संगमनगरी में जनता का लॉक डाउन, लोग घरों में कैद, सबकुछ ठहरा

22 मार्च 2020

कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर
कंट्रोल रूम से ली गई तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्क रहे बंद
पार्क रहे बंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेहत के सैनिकों को किया सलाम
सेहत के सैनिकों को किया सलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच बजते ही गूंज उठा पूरा शहर
पांच बजते ही गूंज उठा पूरा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजलीघर चौराहा
बिजलीघर चौराहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में लॉकडाउन
आगरा में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा
एमजी मार्ग पर सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद रहा किनारी बाजार
बंद रहा किनारी बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited