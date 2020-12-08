शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   mathura accident news: four people died in road accident

मथुरा हादसा: जिस गांव में बजनी थी शहनाई, वहां पसरा मातम, चार मौतों से परिवारों में कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 12:25 AM IST
घायलों को ले जाती एंबुलेंस
1 of 5
घायलों को ले जाती एंबुलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा जिले में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के टैंटीगांव अंडरपास के नजदीक सोमवार की रात ईंटों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में पीछे से मैक्स पिकअप टकराई। इस हादसे में एक ही गांव के चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। ये लोग लगन चढ़ाकर हरियाणा से वापस आ रहे थे। जिस गांव में शहनाई बजनी थी, वहां अब मातम पसरा हुआ है। गांव में चूल्हे तक नहीं जले। मंगलवार की सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के बाद चारों शवों को जब गांव लाया तो मृतकों के परिवारों में कोहराम मच गया। हर ग्रामीण की आंखें भर आईं। 
घायलों को ले जाती एंबुलेंस
घायलों को ले जाती एंबुलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में सड़क हादसा
मथुरा में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा सड़क हादसा: मृतक सुरेश का फाइल फोटो
मथुरा सड़क हादसा: मृतक सुरेश का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल लोग
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में सड़क हादसा
मथुरा में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
