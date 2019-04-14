'बसंती' के लिए धर्मेंद्र बने 'वीरू', गांव वालों से बोले-वोट नहीं दिए तो टंकी पर चढ़ जाऊंगा

{"_id":"5cb314ddbdec22146230a279","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-dharmendra-campaign-for-hema-malini-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942', \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0935\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मेंद्र के साथ हेमा मालिनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
- फोटो : ANI
मा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला