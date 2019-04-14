शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Lok sabha elections 2019 dharmendra campaign for hema malini in mathura

'बसंती' के लिए धर्मेंद्र बने 'वीरू', गांव वालों से बोले-वोट नहीं दिए तो टंकी पर चढ़ जाऊंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 14 Apr 2019 05:05 PM IST
हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
1 of 5
हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म शोले के डायलॉग बोलते हुए धर्मेंद्र ने फिल्मी अंदाज में कहा... अरे गांव वालो... अगर आपने हेमा को अच्छे वोटों से नहीं जिताया तो इस गांव में जो टंकी है ना उस पर चढ़ जाऊंगा।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha elections 2019 2019 lok sabha elections hema malini dharmendra
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
Agra

धर्मेंद्र ने संभाली हेमा के चुनाव प्रचार की कमान, 'जाटलैंड' में दिखा 'वीरू' का अंदाज

14 अप्रैल 2019

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: गठबंधन की गांठ खोलने को अमित शाह की योजना से मच सकता है हड़कंप, कांग्रेस भी सकते में

14 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
नम्रता जैन (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

नक्सली हमले के बाद बदली नम्रता की जिंदगी, सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में हासिल की 12वीं रैंक

14 अप्रैल 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

इस दिन मुफ्त में कीजिए ताजमहल का दीदार, इन स्मारकों में नहीं लगेगा टिकट

14 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी की इस सीट पर भाजपा की खास नजर, अखिलेश-मायावती और कांग्रेस में इस बात से मची है खलबली

14 अप्रैल 2019

Prediction 2019 shanidev bad effect on these zodiac sign and solution
Dehradun

Prediction: 2019 में इन राशियों पर रहेंगी शनिदेव की क्रूर नजरें, सरल उपायों से दूर हाेगा प्रकोप

14 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड में मतदान को बाद भाजपा के क्षत्रपों के गढ़ से आए चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े

14 अप्रैल 2019

बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
Agra

तस्वीरें: 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में 9 घंटे तक मौत से लड़ता रहा मासूम, जीती जिंदगी की जंग

14 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

मोदी ने दी राष्ट्रवाद को पैनी धार, देश में उनके नाम की सुनामी, भूचाल ला देगा साक्षी महाराज का बयान

14 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी ने कठुआ में रैली को किया संबोधित
Jammu

कठुआ में चुनावी रैली में कांग्रेस, उमर और महबूबा पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, पढ़िए पूरा भाषण

14 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर व तापसी पन्नू
Meerut

फिल्म के सेट पर समरीन को दिल दे बैठीं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर, देखें ये खास तस्वीरें

14 अप्रैल 2019

Side Story of Tempo Accident In Pandoga Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: कभी बेटे की लाश देखने, कभी घायल पति को संभालने दौड़ती रही ज्योति

13 अप्रैल 2019

जनसभा को संबोधित करते नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी की राजनीति में तूफान ला सकता है नरेश अग्रवाल का बयान, पीएम मोदी के बारे में बहुत कुछ बोल गए

13 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

आखिर अमित शाह ने रच ही दिया चक्रव्यूह, मात देने के दिए 10 मंत्र, विपक्ष के सामने बड़ी चुनौती

14 अप्रैल 2019

क्रिकेट के फैन
Chandigarh

दो 'दीवाने', एक ने मैदान में घुसकर विराट कोहली को गले लगाया, दूसरे ने कैच पकड़कर जीते एक लाख

14 अप्रैल 2019

नरी सेमरी देवी मंदिर में लट्ठ पूजा करते लोग
Agra

तस्वीरें: ऐसा देवी मंदिर जहां लाठियों से होती है पूजा, अनोखी परंपरा को देखने आते हैं हजारों भक्त

14 अप्रैल 2019

घटना के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

साली की शादी में बड़ा सजधज कर ससुराल आए थे जीजी जी, फिर की एक गलती मिली मौत, घर में छा गया मातम

13 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीजी मंदिर के बाहर दर्शन को बैठे श्रद्धालु
Agra

बरसाना में भक्त और भगवान के बीच दीवार बने सेवायत, आपसी विवाद में बंद किए मंदिर के पट

14 अप्रैल 2019

बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
Agra

मथुरा: 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में 9 घंटे तक फंसा रहा 5 साल का मासूम, सुरक्षित निकाला गया बाहर

14 अप्रैल 2019

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस
Dehradun

आजाद हिंद फौज दिवस: आज के दिन मोयरांग से अंग्रेजों को भगाकर फहराया था तिरंगा

14 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Amritsar

Pics: जान बचाने को इस कुएं में कूद गए थे लोग, देखकर याद आ जाएगा जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार

13 अप्रैल 2019

हेमा मालिनी और मेनका गांधी
Agra

मेनका के 'मुस्लिम मतदाता' वाले बयान पर बोलीं हेमा- वे समर्थन नहीं करते हैं तो भी करनी होगी मदद

13 अप्रैल 2019

हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
हेमा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार करते फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मेंद्र के साथ हेमा मालिनी
धर्मेंद्र के साथ हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : ANI
मा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र
मा मालिनी के चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान फिल्म अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र
हेमा मालिनी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते धर्मेंद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.