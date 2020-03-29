शहर चुनें

Lockdown Update : कोरोना की जंग में लोगों की मदद के लिए उतरी सेना, स्कूल बसें भी लगीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 02:16 PM IST
सेना के वाहन
1 of 6
सेना के वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में पैदल आने और यहां से जाने वालों का सिलसिला जारी है। लॉकडाउन में इन लोगों को उनके घरों तक पहुंचाने के लिए प्रशासन वाहनों की व्यवस्थाएं करने में जुटा हुआ है, लेकिन इतनी भीड़ है कि रोडवेज बसें भी नाकाफी हैं। ऐसे में प्रवासी श्रमिकों की मदद के लिए सेना आगे आई है। उधर, प्रशासन ने स्कूल बसों को लगाया है। 
indian army lockdown in agra lockdown update coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सेना के वाहन
सेना के वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल बस
स्कूल बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना के वाहन
सेना के वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टैंकर की छत पर बैठे लोग
टैंकर की छत पर बैठे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
