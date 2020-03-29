Lockdown Update : कोरोना की जंग में लोगों की मदद के लिए उतरी सेना, स्कूल बसें भी लगीं

{"_id":"5e8056fe8ebc3e76c9413c9c","slug":"lockdown-in-agra-news-latest-update-indian-army-vehicles-run-to-help-of-migrant-workers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown Update : \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेना के वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूल बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना के वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टैंकर की छत पर बैठे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा आईएसबीटी पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला