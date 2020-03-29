शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री ने पूछा कैसे मात दी! परिवार बोला हौसले से हराया, लोग वायरस को हौव्वा न बनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 07:33 PM IST
जूता कारोबारी अमित कपूर
जूता कारोबारी अमित कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरी दुनिया कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में हैँ। अब तक हजारों लोगों की जान ये वायरस ले चुका है। भारत में भी कोरोना वायरस से अब तक 20 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में अब लोग सर्दी-खांसी होते ही डरने लगते हैं कि कहीं उन्हें कोरोना तो नहीं हो गया। कोरोना वायरस को लेकर लोगों के मन में डर बैठा है कि संक्रमित होने के बाद उनकी मौत हो जाएगी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार सुबह मन की बात कार्यक्रम में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से ठीक हुए जूता कारोबारी अशोक कपूर से बात की। प्रधानमंत्री ने उनसे पूछा कि उन्होंने और उनके परिवार ने कोरोना वायरस को कैसे मात दी? अशोक ने बताया कि जीत का मंत्र हौसला रहा। उनके बेटे अमित ने मीडिया से अपने अनुभव साझा किए। उन्होंने कहा कि डॉक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का साथ दीजिए, तो पूरा देश कोरोना को हरा सकता है, बस कुछ सावधानी रखनी हैं। सबसे जरूरी है कि वायरस को हौव्वा न बनाया जाए।

pm modi ke mann ki baat pm narendra modi covid19 coronavirus

जूता कारोबारी अमित कपूर
जूता कारोबारी अमित कपूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
