मोबाइल के दौर में थम गया 'वो काटा' का शोर, न पहले जैसे पतंगबाज, न पतंगबाजी का शौक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 04:22 PM IST
पतंग बाजार
पतंग बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैं हूं पतंग ए कागजी, डोर है उसके हाथ में
चाहा इधर घटा दिया, चाहा उधर बढ़ा दिया
नजीर अकबरबादी ने आगरा में ही यह शेर लिखा। वो खुद पतंगबाजी के शौकीन थे। वो क्या उस दौर में आगरा की पतंगबाजी कलकत्ता (कोलकाता) तक मशहूर थी। यमुना किनारे बड़े मुकाबले होते थे पतगंबाजों के बीच। वो काटा का शोर मचता था....यह शोर अब खामोश है। न पहले जैसे पतंगबाज हैं, न ही पतंगबाजी का शौक रहा। 
makar sankranti happy makar sankranti kite flying
विज्ञापन

पतंग बाजार
पतंग बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंग खरीदते लोग
पतंग खरीदते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्क में पतंग उड़ाते लोग
पार्क में पतंग उड़ाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंग बाजार
पतंग बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंग बनाता युवती
पतंग बनाता युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पतंग बनाता युवती
पतंग बनाता युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
