Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   karwa chauth vrat 2019 shubh muhurat significance

इस बार करवा चौथ पर बन रहा दिव्य योग, सुहागिनों के लिए होगा बेहद फलदायी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 07:13 PM IST
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
सुहागिनों का पर्व करवा चौथ 17 अक्टूबर को है। इस बार करवा चौथ पर दिव्य योग बन रहे हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार 70 साल बाद रोहिणी नक्षत्र और मंगल का विशेष योग है। यह संयोग करवा चौथ के पूजन को और अधिक मंगलकारी बना रहा है। इस बार मार्कण्डेय और सत्यभामा योग भी बन रहा है, जो सुहागिनों के लिए विशेष लाभकारी है। 
karva chauth karwa chauth करवा चौथ
