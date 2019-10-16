शहर चुनें

करवाचौथ 2019: यूपी का एक ऐसा गांव जहां भूलकर भी नहीं रखा जाता यह व्रत

लोकेन्द्र नरवार, अमर उजाला, नौहझील-मथुरा, Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 06:01 PM IST
सुरीर गांव की महिलाएं जो नहीं रखती करवाचौथ का व्रत
1 of 7
सुरीर गांव की महिलाएं जो नहीं रखती करवाचौथ का व्रत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
करवाचौथ का व्रत गुरुवार को देश भर में मनाया जाएगा। चांद निकलने पर जब सुहागिनें उसे अर्घ्य देंगी तो यूपी में एक गांव ऐसा भी है जहां उस वक्त मायूसी छाई रहेगी। हम बात कर रहे हैं उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपद मथुरा के कस्बा सुरीर की। यहां सुहाग की सलामती के लिए करवाचौथ के व्रत से परहेज रखने की रूढ़िवादी परंपरा सैकड़ों सालों से चली आ रही है। दरअसल सती के श्राप का भय इस कदर सभी के मन-मस्तिष्क पर छाया हुआ है कि महिलाएं करवाचौथ का त्योहार नहीं मनाती।
karva chauth karwa chauth करवा चौथ mathura surir
