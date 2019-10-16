करवाचौथ 2019: यूपी का एक ऐसा गांव जहां भूलकर भी नहीं रखा जाता यह व्रत

{"_id":"5da704c88ebc3e01734784ac","slug":"karwa-chauth-2019-women-of-mathura-not-celebrate-story-of-village-surir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 2019: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरीर गांव की महिलाएं जो नहीं रखती करवाचौथ का व्रत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के गांव सुरीर में एक सती का बना मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थानीय निवासी पूजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विवाहिता रेखा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरीर गांव में करवाचौथ नहीं मनाने वाली महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
karwa chauth
- फोटो : self
- फोटो : अमर उजाला