करवा चौथ: चलनी से चांद को देख किया पिया का दीदार, सुहागिनों ने मांगा अमर सुहाग का वरदान

{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छलनी से चांद का दीदार करती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवा चौथ पर पूजा करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवा चौथ पर पूजा के लिए एकत्र हुईं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवा चौथ पर पूजा करती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूमधाम से मनाया गया करवा चौथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवा चौथ की कथा सुनतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5da8a6628ebc3e939e471719","slug":"karva-chauth-celebration-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925: \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में दीपदान करतीं सुहागिन महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला