कान्हा के जन्म पर धरती से आसमान तक धमाल, हर तरफ जय गोपाल...जय गोपाल

{"_id":"5d6155968ebc3e93de122d51","slug":"janmashtami-celebrations-in-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u091c\u092f \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932...\u091c\u092f \u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम में प्रस्तुति देतीं कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा-कृष्ण की प्रतिमा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतारें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला