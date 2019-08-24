शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   janmashtami celebrations in krishna janmasthan temple mathura

कान्हा के जन्म पर धरती से आसमान तक धमाल, हर तरफ जय गोपाल...जय गोपाल

पुनीत शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 01:50 AM IST
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
1 of 6
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर शनिवार को मथुरा नगरी रंगबिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगा उठी। रात 12 बजे कन्हैया के प्राकट्य के साथ मंदिर परिसर शंख, ढोल, नगाड़े के साथ मृदंग से गूंज उठे। आराध्य के दर्शन को भक्तों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। इतनी भीड़ थी हर रास्ते पर भक्तों का रेला नजर आया। ब्रज की हर राधे-राधे के जयकारों से गूंज रही थी।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
janmashtami 2019 krishna janmashtami krishna janmashtami 2019 janmashtami कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी 2019 exclusive
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अरुण जेटली
Jammu

जन्म से लेकर अंतिम पल तक अरुण जेटली के किस्से, 20 तस्वीरों में देखिए जीवन गाथा

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक, कैसे प्रधानमंत्री के चहेते बने जेटली? 13 बातें

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: अरुण जेटली के आखिरी तीन दिन, जब शरीर का एक-एक अंग छोड़ने लगा था साथ

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली, ससुर गिरधारी लाल और पत्नी संगीता
Jammu

इस दिग्गज कांग्रेसी नेता की बेटी से हुई थी जेटली की शादी, पत्नी ने दिए थे बजट को 10 में से 9 नंबर

24 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
राहुल गांधी
Jammu

दिल्ली से श्रीनगर तकः वापस भेजे गए राहुल गांधी सहित सभी नेता, एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ हंगामा, तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

किस बीमारी के चलते अरुण जेटली AIIMS में हुए थे भर्ती, बाहरी लोगों से बना ली थी दूरी

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अरुण जेटली और प्रियंका गांधी(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विपक्ष से लेकर अपनी पार्टी तक सबके प्रिय थे अरुण जेटली, खास तस्वीरों में देखें ये रिश्ता

24 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley
Delhi NCR

क्रिकेटरों की तकलीफ को अपना समझते थे जेटली, कोहली से लेकर सहवाग तक उनके कार्यकाल में उभरे

24 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली की बेटी सोनाली की शादी समारोह की तस्वीरें
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः जब जेटली के घर पर किंग खान ने मचाया था धमाल, सियासत और मायानगरी का दिखा था अद्भुत नजारा

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

जेटली के निधन के बाद एम्स से सामने आईं पहली तस्वीरें, कल होगा अंतिम संस्कार

24 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
अरुण जेटली
Chandigarh

पहली ही रैली में इस दिग्गज नेता ने जेटली पर की थी भविष्यवाणी, सौ फीसदी सच साबित हुई

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Dehradun

यादेंः अरुण जेटली ने खुद बताया था कि नोटबंदी का आइडिया उन्हें किसने दिया...

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली का परिवार
Jammu

कश्मीरियों से था अरुण जेटली को घनिष्ठ लगाव, घाटी से आने वाले को रोक लेते थे अपने घर

24 अगस्त 2019

कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर भव्य रूप से सजी जन्मभूमि, दुनिया भर से जुटे भक्त, अद्भुत है नजारा

24 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहर लाल नेहरू, अरुण जेटली
Jammu

जेटली का ब्लॉग 'कानून और जम्मू-कश्मीर' हरदम याद किया जाएगा, पूर्व पीएम नेहरू की नीति का बेबाक विरोध

24 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

कान्हा के जन्मोत्सव पर रोशनी से नहाया नंदभवन
Agra

आधी रात को जन्मे कन्हैया, तीर्थनगरी में राधे-राधे की गूंज, देखिए जन्माष्टमी की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर: यूएन चलो मार्च को देखते हुए श्रीनगर में बढ़ाई गई पाबंदियां, अलगाववादियों ने लगाए पोस्टर

23 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः जमीन से लेकर आसमान तक निगरानी, लाल चौक और यूएन दफ्तर जाने वाले रास्ते सील

24 अगस्त 2019

Arun Jaitley Dead News: When Arun Jaitley slipped while sitting in a chopper
Dehradun

जब चॉपर में चढ़ते समय फिसलकर गिर गए थे अरुण जेटली, मच गया था हड़कंप

24 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर में जन्माष्टमी
Kanpur

हाथी घोड़ा पालकी जय कन्हैयालाल की, इस्कॉन समेत शहर के कई मंदिरों में धूमधाम से मनाई गई जन्माष्टमी

25 अगस्त 2019

janmashtami 2019 amar ujala main bhi kanha contest in dehradun
Dehradun

जन्माष्टमी 2019: इन नन्हे कान्हाओं की अठखेलियों पर हर कोई हुआ फिदा, तस्वीरों में देखें...

24 अगस्त 2019

कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम में प्रस्तुति देतीं कलाकार
जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम में प्रस्तुति देतीं कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधा-कृष्ण की प्रतिमा
राधा-कृष्ण की प्रतिमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतारें
जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की कतारें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
कृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देशभर में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर में लगी भक्तों की भीड़

पूरे भारत में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जन्मोत्सव यानी जन्माष्टमी बहुत ही हर्षोल्लास और धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर में भी भक्तों का तांता लगा हुआ नजर आया।

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 2:25

अरुण जेटली के आखिरी तीन दिनों के बारे में एम्स के डॉक्टर ने दी जानकारी, एक-एक अंग छोड़ने लगा था साथ

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 1:30

अरुण जेटली ने निधन से पहले किए दो ट्वीट, एक में किया था सुषमा स्वराज को याद

25 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:53

जेटली को याद कर बहरीन में बोले पीएम मोदी, मेरा दोस्त चला गया

24 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:40

बांद्रा स्टेशन पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, फेवरेट स्टार को देखने के लिए फैंस की लग गई भीड़

24 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited