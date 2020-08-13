Janmashtami: 'नंद के आनंद भयो जै कन्हैया लाल की...', कान्हा का जन्म होते ही जयकारों से गूंजा वृंदावन

{"_id":"5f3447c18ebc3e62035cf633","slug":"janmashtami-2020-celebrations-vrindavan-celebrates-lord-krishna-s-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janmashtami: '\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092d\u092f\u094b \u091c\u0948 \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940...', \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया गया विशेष श्रृंगार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन में धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारमण मंदिर में मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव का पर्व
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधादामोदर का अभिषेक करते सेवायत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाह जी मंदिर में भी धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला