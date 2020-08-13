शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations: vrindavan celebrates Lord Krishna’s birth

Janmashtami: 'नंद के आनंद भयो जै कन्हैया लाल की...', कान्हा का जन्म होते ही जयकारों से गूंजा वृंदावन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 01:19 AM IST
जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया गया विशेष श्रृंगार
1 of 5
जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया गया विशेष श्रृंगार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर बांकेबिहारी सहित वृंदावन के सभी मंदिरों में एक साथ रात 12 बजते ही शंखनाद होने लगा। घंटे-घड़ियाल बज उठे। ‘नंद के आनंद भयो जै कन्हैया लाल की...’ जयकारे गूंजने लगे। घरों पर भी कान्हा के जन्म का उल्लास छा गया। हर तरफ बधाई गूंजने लगी। बुधवार को श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों के तहत सीमित दायरे में विधि-विधान पूर्वक मनाई गई। 
janmashtami 2020 shri krishna janmashtami 2020 krishna janmashtami 2020

जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया गया विशेष श्रृंगार
जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया गया विशेष श्रृंगार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन में धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव
वृंदावन में धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारमण मंदिर में मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव का पर्व
राधारमण मंदिर में मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव का पर्व - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधादामोदर का अभिषेक करते सेवायत
राधादामोदर का अभिषेक करते सेवायत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाह जी मंदिर में भी धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव
शाह जी मंदिर में भी धूमधाम से मनाया गया जन्मोत्सव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
