Janmashtami 2020: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव पर ब्रज में बिखरी अलौलिक आभा, मन को मोह लेंगी ये तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f34172e8ebc3e3cd06ded2f","slug":"janmashtami-2020-celebrations-of-lord-krishna-birthday-photos-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janmashtami 2020: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092d\u093e, \u092e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रज में बिखरी अद्भुत आभा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकृष्ण की आरती उतारते सेवायत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राचीन केशव देव मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला