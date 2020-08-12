शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Janmashtami 2020: celebrations of Lord Krishna birthday photos in mathura

Janmashtami 2020: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव पर ब्रज में बिखरी अलौलिक आभा, मन को मोह लेंगी ये तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 11:13 PM IST
ब्रज में बिखरी अद्भुत आभा
1 of 7
ब्रज में बिखरी अद्भुत आभा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रजभूमि पर बुधवार को श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी का पर्व पारंपरिक रूप से मनाया गया। कोरोना के कारण भले ही भक्त इस बार मंदिरों में जाकर अपने आराध्य के दर्शन न कर सके हों, लेकिन उनमें उल्लास और उमंग की कोई कमी नहीं रही। हजारों मंदिरों से लेकर घर द्वार तक भव्य रूप से सजाए गए। श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि पर अद्भुत छटा बिखरी। सुबह से रात तक घंटे-घड़ियालों की ध्वनि के साथ नंदलाला के जयघोषों से ब्रज की धरा गूंजती रही। अगर आप इन अलौलिक क्षणों के दर्शन करने से चूक गए हैं तो हम लेकर आए हैं कृष्ण के जन्मोत्सव की अद्भुत तस्वीरें, जो आपका मनमोह लेंगी। 
janmashtami 2020 shri krishna janmashtami 2020 shri krishna janmasthan temple mathura

ब्रज में बिखरी अद्भुत आभा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकृष्ण की आरती उतारते सेवायत
राधाकृष्ण की आरती उतारते सेवायत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राचीन केशव देव मंदिर
प्राचीन केशव देव मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया
द्वारिकाधीश का विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
