'बाहुबली' के माहिष्मति महल जैसी होगी आगरा की 'जनकपुरी', कोलकाता के कारीगर देंगे भव्य रूप

{"_id":"5d5a4c398ebc3e89d62c92a5","slug":"janakpuri-will-be-built-like-bahubali-mahishmati-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u091c\u0928\u0915\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940', \u0915\u094b\u0932\u0915\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0917\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0942\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनकपुरी महोत्सव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं पर बनायी जाएगी जनकपुरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनकपुरी कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करते भाजपा सांसद साथ में अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला