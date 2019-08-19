शहर चुनें

'बाहुबली' के माहिष्मति महल जैसी होगी आगरा की 'जनकपुरी', कोलकाता के कारीगर देंगे भव्य रूप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 12:44 PM IST
जनकनपुरी का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
जनकनपुरी का फाइल फोटो
आगरा में श्री जनकपुरी महोत्सव के लिए जनक महल इस बार बाहुबली के महिष्मति महल जैसा बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए कोलकाता से कारीगर अगले सप्ताह ताजनगरी में डेरा डाल देंगे, जो एक माह में जनक महल को स्वरूप दे पाएंगे।
