स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: एक साथ, एक समय पर गूंजा राष्ट्रगान, अमर उजाला संग बोले लोग- मां तुझे प्रणाम

{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: मां तुझे प्रणाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां तुझे प्रणाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर हुआ ध्वजारोहण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर लहराता तिरंगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: परिवार संग छत पर किया राष्ट्रगान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: मां तुझे प्रणाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: मां तुझे प्रणाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37871c6676af4449194ecd","slug":"independence-day-2020-in-agra-news-maa-tujhe-pranam-people-sang-the-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 2020: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917- \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0923\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: मां तुझे प्रणाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला