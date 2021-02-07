Taj Mahal: सीजन में पहली बार ताजमहल पर सबसे ज्यादा सैलानी आए, 17695 ने किया दीदार

{"_id":"6020279f8ebc3e4c810c1153","slug":"huge-number-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Taj Mahal: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u090f, 17695 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6020279f8ebc3e4c810c1153","slug":"huge-number-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Taj Mahal: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u090f, 17695 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6020279f8ebc3e4c810c1153","slug":"huge-number-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Taj Mahal: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u090f, 17695 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6020279f8ebc3e4c810c1153","slug":"huge-number-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Taj Mahal: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u090f, 17695 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचती महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6020279f8ebc3e4c810c1153","slug":"huge-number-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Taj Mahal: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u090f, 17695 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला