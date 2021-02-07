शहर चुनें

Taj Mahal: सीजन में पहली बार ताजमहल पर सबसे ज्यादा सैलानी आए, 17695 ने किया दीदार

Mukesh Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: मुकेश कुमार
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 12:07 AM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में रविवार को सैलानियों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। इस पर्यटन सीजन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा सैलानी आए। ताजमहल के ऑनलाइन 15 हजार टिकट बिकने के बाद भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण को टिकट काउंटर शुरू करने पड़े। पूर्वी और पश्चिमी गेटों पर बने टिकट काउंटरों को दोपहर तीन बजे खोला गया।
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटकों की भीड़
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटकों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचती महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
