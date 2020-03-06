श्रीकृष्ण की जन्मभूमि पर छाया होली का उल्लास, कोरोना के खौफ से नहीं डिगी आस्था

{"_id":"5e6225b78ebc3eeb2748bcde","slug":"holi-celebrations-in-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भजनों पर झूमतीं श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कार्ष्णि गुरु शरणानंद महाराज ने किया होली महोत्सव का शुभारंभ
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली महोत्सव
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
कार्ष्णि गुरु शरणानंद ने किया कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ
- फोटो : Amar Ujala