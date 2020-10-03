हाथरस कांड पर उबाल: आगरा में हंगामा-पथराव, चार दिन से सफाई व्यवस्था ठप, शहर का हुआ यह हाल

{"_id":"5f7811f28ebc3e9c064f809d","slug":"hathras-case-news-sanitation-workers-protest-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e-\u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0920\u092a, \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस केस: आगरा में हंगामा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लगातार चार दिन से नहीं उठा कूड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफाई कर्मचारियों ने स्वच्छता अधिकारियों को घेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर पड़े ईंट-पत्थर के टुकड़े
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर आला अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करने वालों को खदेड़ती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला