कासगंज बवालः उपद्रवियों के गोरिल्ला वार के आगे पुलिस-प्रशासन लाचार

चंद्रमोहन शर्मा, अमर उजाला कासगंज , Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 04:57 PM IST
कासगंज में आठ कंपनी पीएसी, दो कंपनी आरएफ, आठ जिलों की फोर्स होने के बावजूद हिंसा की आग नहीं थम रही है तो इसकी एक वजह बलवाइयों का गोरिल्ला पद्वति में वार करना भी है। खुरफातियों की इस चाल के आगे पुलिस प्रशासन की हर रणनीति लाचार नजर आ रही है। जहां पुलिस मौजूद होती है, वहां अराजक तत्व फटकते भी नहीं हैं, और जहां सुरक्षा के इंतजाम न हों, वहां आग लगा देते हैं। 
