Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   devotees gathered for birth celebrations of radha in barsana mathura

राधारानी के प्राकट्योत्सव पर बरसाने में दिखा आस्था का अद्भुत संसार, मथुरा तक गूंजी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 07:11 PM IST
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
1 of 8
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्री राधारानी के प्राकट्योत्सव पर शुक्रवार को पूरे ब्रज में आस्था का अद्भुत संसार दिखाई दिया। ब्रज की महारानी अधिष्ठात्री के प्राकट्योत्सव पर पूरा ब्रजमंडल झूम उठा। मथुरा से बरसाने तक बधाई गायन के साथ राधे-राधे की गूंज रही। राधारानी के गांव रावल में शुक्रवार की सुबह 8.30 बजे श्रृंगार के दर्शन हुए। लाडली को माखन मिश्री, दूध का भोग लगाया गया। बरसाना स्थित लाडली जी मंदिर में भक्तों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।
radha ashtami 2019 barsana radha ashtami 2019 radhastami celebrations
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के जन्मोत्सव पर झूमते भक्त
राधारानी के जन्मोत्सव पर झूमते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस्कॉन मंदिर में राधाष्टमी पर राधारानी का पंचामृत से अभिषेक करते भक्तजन
इस्कॉन मंदिर में राधाष्टमी पर राधारानी का पंचामृत से अभिषेक करते भक्तजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
