राधारानी के प्राकट्योत्सव पर बरसाने में दिखा आस्था का अद्भुत संसार, मथुरा तक गूंजी बधाई

{"_id":"5d725ef58ebc3e01376a83a0","slug":"devotees-gathered-for-birth-celebrations-of-radha-in-barsana-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0915\u091f\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के जन्मोत्सव पर झूमते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस्कॉन मंदिर में राधाष्टमी पर राधारानी का पंचामृत से अभिषेक करते भक्तजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला